Patricia Ruth Bryant Scheirton
Patricia Ruth Bryant Scheirton, age 80, of Kerrville,passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at First Christian Church, Kerrville, with the Reverend Curtis Keith officiating. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio.
She was born in San Diego, Calif. to Otis Connor Bryant and Marjorie Evangeline Scherer Bryant on May 2, 1940. Pat’s parents were "children of the plains", growing up in the Dakotas, then seeking their fortunes out west. They met in San Diego, Calif. Her father was a Captain, U.S. Army; KIA October 1944. He survived Bataan Death March, only to die when Japanese ship, Arisan Maru, was torpedoed in South China Sea.
She married George W. Scheirton, Jr. on March 17, 1971 in Dover, Delaware. George was Chief Master Sargent in the USAF and they had assignments in Europe and various places in the U.S. Pat loved to travel, and she and George travelled extensively in North America, Europe and Central America.
She graduated from Dover High School in 1958 and from The Delaware Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. As a registered nurse, she worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital in emergency medicine, for the Veterans Administration domestically and abroad as well as in obstetrics and gynecology. She was involved in an array of civic and religious service activities. She was the President of the Vicksburg Village Association for several terms, an active member of First Christian Church and choir, and after retirement, served as a hospital nursing volunteer. She was talented at knitting, crocheting and quilting.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother and father.
Pat is survived by her husband George, brother Dr. Wallace Michael Bryant and wife Mildred Dahlby Graham Bryant, sisters, Charlotte Marie Scheirton Raifaisen and Dr. Linda Sue Scheirton and her husband Dr. Jozef V.M. Welie. She had four nephews, Michael Graham Bryant, Marc Randall Bryant, William Gregory Sorrell, and Tristan Alexander George Christiaan Welie; and two nieces, Amanda Ruth Bryant, and Terri Lynn Sorrell Goehring; and 4 grandnieces, 1 grandnephew: Megan Bryant Parker, Morgan Bryant, Marcy Bryant, Perry Bryant, and Matthew Bryant.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
