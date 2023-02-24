Robert “Bobby” Ernest Love Jr.
Robert “Bobby” Ernest Love Jr., of Mountain Home, passed away on February 22, 2023, after a short illness.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3250 Fredericksburg Rd., Kerrville, Texas.
Bobby was born on May 20, 1957, to Robert Ernest and Gwendolyn Lotspeich Love in Kerr County.
Bobby attended Tivy High School and Angelo State University. He worked for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department for 13 years, before returning to his love of ranching and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Toi Babbitt Love; his daughter, Destinee Love Campbell; son-in-law, JC Kiddo Campbell; and grandson, Kayson Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and baby girl.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bobby Love Memorial Kids’ Hunt through Trophy Game Records of the World, 302 Washington St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
