Alys Doering McGlohon
Alys Doering McGlohon, 80, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2021 at her home.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Alys Anne was born in Mexia, Texas to Fred and Lucia Doering on March 3, 1940.
The family moved to Kerrville in 1952, where she attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and then graduated from Tivy High School in 1958. While attending Texas Tech University, she met Robert A. McGlohon who was stationed at Reese Air Force base for pilot training. After a successful blind date, they were married in Kerrville on Oct. 1, 1960.
During their sixty years of marriage, Alys made many warm and loving homes at various Air Force bases while raising their three children, being a dedicated Officer’s Wife and volunteer extraordinaire. After retiring from the Air Force, they settled back in Kerrville and spent many years traveling to all 50 states, going on cruises and other vacations with family and friends. Alys’ life’s work was taking care of family and friends and loving all those around her. Her favorite role was as Nana to her five grandchildren who loved coming to her house to play with her and drive her 1955 Chevy to the pool. Alys will be reunited in Glory with her parents, Fred and Lucia Doering and her oldest son, Robert A. McGlohon Jr.
Alys is survived by her husband, Col. Robert A. McGlohon USAF (RET); her children, David and Kimberly McGlohon and Amy and Jason Goertz; five grandchildren, Tyler McGlohon, Ellen McGlohon, Janie McGlohon, Rebecca Goertz and Michael Goertz; her sister and brother-in-law, Martha “Teeny” and Lee Brasted and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas A&M Association of Former Students for benefit of the Robert A. McGlohon Jr. ‘84 Endowed Memorial Scholarship fund via mail at 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840 or online at tx.ag/AlysMcGlohon
