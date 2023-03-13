Michael Lee Heyn Sr.
Michael Lee Heyn Sr., dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the age of 81.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 8 a.m. to noon. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Glen Rest Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Michael was one of 13 children born to Adolf and Amelia Heyn in Moose Lake, MN, on January 13, 1942. As a young man growing up on a dairy farm, he learned many lessons which led to his strong work ethic throughout his life. He worked as a home-builder for 30+ years before transitioning to the Operations Director for Kerrville ISD, retiring in 2007.
After graduating from Sweeny High School here in Texas in 1960, he met the love of his life, Jane, at a family wedding. Michael and Jane were married on November 22, 1961, in Alexandria, MN. His proudest accomplishments were his 4 children, Lisa, Dawn, Lee, and Matthew.
During his life, Michael was a photographer in the US Army National Guard and Reserve. He loved music, singing, guitars, and he especially enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. His passion for fly-fishing and travel took his family across the country in various motor homes as he was always up for new adventures. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family as he loved them very much. He was always involved and interested in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He cherished his time with his brothers and sisters as well, especially during their annual reunions. Michael was known as a “sharp-dressed man” who loved smoking pipes with his sons and grandsons, and frequently indulged in Bluebell Ice Cream. Everyone who knew Michael knew that he was an extremely kind, loving, gentle, and peaceful person. Other descriptors of him are honorable, humble, hard-working, faithful, patient, and steadfast. Michael, an avid churchgoer, loved to read the Bible and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ.
Michael is survived by his wife, Jane Heyn; his children, Lisa Cowart (Dan), Dawn LaRonde (Gary), Michael Lee Heyn , Jr. (Laura) and Matthew Heyn (Melinda); siblings, Kay Watson, Lois Schlamp, Eileen Heyn, and John Heyn; loving grandchildren, Dustin Cowart (Jessica), Crysta Cowart, Trevor Crawford (Shannon), Adam Cowart, Anna Jones (Wade), Madison and Leighton Heyn, Brandon and Shane LaRonde, and Jessica, Christopher and Hope Lawson; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Cora and Rowan Cowart, Noah and Ivy Crawford, Jack Jones, Raelee and Marley Humphrey. He will be forever in their hearts and missed every day. We know we will see him again.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas (www.grimesfuneralchapels.com). In memory of Michael, donations can be made to your charity of choice.
