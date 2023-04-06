Glenda Mary Roberts Engelmann
Glenda Mary Roberts Engelmann, 80, died March 31, 2023 at her home in Kerrville, Texas with her family by her side.
Glenda was born August 30, 1942, in Tylertown, Mississippi, to Wilburn Amerida Roberts and Ruby Day Roberts. She was their second child and only daughter. They raised Glenda and her brother Toney Roberts in Jayess, Mississipi where she was exposed to music at an early age. A natural, Glenda taught herself to play various instruments including accordion and piano. In June 1958, Wilburn accepted a transfer with Transco and moved his family to Tilden, Texas.
During this time, Glenda attended McMullen County High School where she played basketball, volleyball and ran track. She was active at her church in Three Rivers, Texas. It was here she met her future husband and life-long love, James Engelmann. James and Glenda enjoyed a long-distance courtship writing each other daily while James attended Southwest State. They married September 2, 1960 in Seguin, Texas in a ceremony officiated by his Uncle Beno. This day they promised to love one another and serve Christ together as they were called.
James took a position with Schreiner University in Kerrville, as a chemistry professor 1962. This same year they welcomed their first child, a daughter Tammy followed by two sons Talbert and later Todd. Glenda loved motherhood and the young couple began attending church in Harper, often traveling where they led praise and worship; Glenda playing the accordion, while James sang gospel hymns. Glenda was a protective mother. One of the campus students said, “don’t mess with the Engelmann children because Mrs. Engelmann will get you!”
Glenda went on to earn a cosmetology degree however her heart was in other callings. The couple felt a call to serve in Texas Public Schools. Glenda enjoyed taking on many roles including librarian where she became a loving support and favorite in many young lives. She extended her passion for children teaching Sunday School for nearly a decade.
Glenda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and servant. She is remembered by her family and friends for her generosity, fun spontaneous nature, and her great love for animals. A kind nurturer and anchor in her household and to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and his wife Bobbie.
Glenda is survived by her loving husband James Joseph Engelmann, her children Tammy Engelmann Herrera (Edward Herrera), James Talbert Engelmann and Martin Todd Engelmann (Julie Ferguson Engelmann). Glenda has nine grandchildren, Kriston Skipper, Hayley Skipper, Micah Herrera, Martin Herrera (Sabrina), Jessie Herrera Manning (James), Elijah Engelmann (Nina), John Engelmann (Michaela), Hannah Engelmann, and Brynn Engelmann. Great-grandchildren are Avi Ramirez, Macy Manning, Lillian Manning, James Manning the fourth, Ellis Herrera, and Edward Manning. Glenda’s nieces and nephews are Toney D. Roberts (Lawana) Dale Roberts (Julie), Douglas Engelmann (Norma), Lisa Engelmann (Andrew), Tracey Engelmann, and Shannon Engelmann. There are numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and their spouses that Glenda loved.
Glenda’s memory will be cherished by her family forever. She is remembered fondly as a fun and generous soul with a passion for Jesus, family and all kinds of animals.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
