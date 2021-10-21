Nancy Howell Moore
Nancy Howell Moore, of Kerrville, formerly of Colorado City, Texas, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the age of 80.
A casual memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 23, at LuKacy’s Event Center, 10275 South HWY 208, Hermleigh, Texas 79526 beginning at 3 p.m.
Nancy was born Nancy Jane Howell on December 2, 1940, to Katherine and Gene Howell of Fort Worth, Texas. She attended and graduated from Fort Worth’s Arlington Heights High School. After graduation, she attended classes at Texas Christian University for a brief time. She then took a job in the downtown Fort Worth office of Texas Electric Service Company serving as a secretary. While working there, she met the love of her life, Bruce Moore. They married July 27, 1962.
Nancy and Bruce welcomed four children into the world. Having a serving heart, Nancy was active with her children being room mom, Campfire Girl leader, cheerleader, costume maker, Sunday school teacher and chauffeur. When all four children were enrolled in public school, Nancy decided to pursue a teaching degree ultimately graduating from The University of Texas at the Permian Basin. She was then hired to teach fifth grade at Hutchinson Elementary in Colorado City.
After 20 years of teaching in Room 11, Nancy retired to spend time with Bruce, her children, and her eight grandchildren. She was a substitute for many years, sold antiques and what- nots at Good Ol’ Days Antique store, and embroidered many a cup towel to share with others.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce. She is survived by her children Susie and Eddie Mathews of Kerrville, Amy and Paul Fuller of Denton, Reese and Dea Moore of New Braunfels, and Kate Moore of Fort Worth; 8 grandchildren including Bari, Jake, Dillon, Abby, Reed, Mitch, Kolten, and Reagan; her sisters, Jeanene and Mary; and countless adopted children who sat in her classroom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Arms of Hope Children's Home.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
