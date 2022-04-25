Mitchell Hugh Butler
Mitchell Hugh Butler, of Center Point, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 20, 2022 at the age of 86.
A celebration of Mitch’s life will be held on April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Center Point High School New Gymnasium, 207 China Street, Center Point, Texas. Reception to follow at the First Baptist Church of Center Point in the Fellowship Hall, 104 Avenue C.
Born in Laredo, Texas into the musical family of Hugh and Thyra Jean (Horn) Butler on April 28, 1935, Mitch was the second of five siblings. After living in several small south Texas towns where his father was a teacher and band director, they settled down in Sweeney, Texas. There he met the love of his life, Sharon Leanne Honea, who stole his heart.
“Mickey” and Sharon were married on July 7, 1957 and went on to realize their dreams of raising their five children: Mitchell, Allen, Vonda, Shara and Walton.
After graduating from Sweeney High School, Mitch attended Wharton Junior College, Texas A & M and The University of Texas. Some of his fondest memories and stories are from being a member of the last Aggie Fish Band of 1954 and his participation in the Famous Water Fight of 1954. Mitch and Sharon Butler were proud to have been the first married couple as members in the Longhorn Band, The Showband of the Southwest where he played the trumpet and Sharon played the trombone. He later graduated from Sam Houston State Teachers College. Amazingly enough, upon entering Sam Houston State, Mitch did not know how to read music. He had played his way through his childhood and even the A & M and UT bands by ear. He was a quick study, graduated and began his long career in math and music education. His love of music led him to become a band director and all that implies. Among schools where he taught were Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gonzales, Center Point and Lago Vista.
A patriot for America; Mitch enlisted in the United States Army. There, he served seven years and left the service a veteran with his signature “give me 9 and a half”. Along the way, Mitch became a pastor, police officer and owner of his own delivery service until he and Sharon retired to enjoy the rest of their days.
Ministry was always a passion for Mr. B. (as he is known to his students). He always looked for opportunities to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ wherever he went. Mr. B. never knew a stranger when it came to spreading the love and word of God through music, fellowship and testimony.
Mitch enjoyed fishing, specifically floundering, he was an excellent marksman, loved to play his trumpet and was the best listener and storyteller.
Always devoted to his family, he was a loving and caring husband and father, who gave it his all. He was a faithful friend and mentor.
Mitch is survived by his son, Mitchell R. Butler and wife, Sarah of Arlington, Texas; daughter, Vonda Camille Butler of Spicewood Texas; daughter, Shara Lea Myers and husband, Cary of Dripping Springs, Texas; son, Walton H. Butler and wife, Julliann of Kingsland, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Butler of LaGrange, Texas; brother-in-law, Donald Becker of Dallas, Texas. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Shanna Myers Ross, Hayden Butler, Macy Myers Phelps, Jason Butler, Tanner Sebesta, Joshua Butler, Zane Myers, Canyon Sebesta, Jane Butler, Simon Butler, Jake Butler, Kyle Butler and Dani-Grace Avalos; 6 great-grandchildren, Sloane Butler, Grady, Blake and Porter Sebesta, Maeve Phelps and Ainsley Sebesta; and numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Thyra Butler; brother, David Butler; three sisters, Jean Becker, Loma Butler, and Ethel Butler; his wife, Sharon Leanne Butler; son, Allen Ainsley Butler; and grandson, Trent Allen Butler.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
