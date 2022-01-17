Kathryn Swanzey Cain
Kathryn Swanzey Cain entered eternal rest on January 10, 2022, at Kerrville, Texas.
A family memorial service will take place at a later date.
Kathryn was born October 10, 1922, in Sidon, Leflore County, Mississippi, to Lucian Edgar Swanzey and Elizabeth Grace Swanzey. She moved with her family to the Weslaco, Texas, area in 1924.
In 1943 Kathryn married William Chadick Cain of Mercedes, Texas, and they moved to Progreso (now Progreso Lakes), Texas, in 1948, after Mr. Cain’s service in World War II. They were married for sixty-five years.
Kathryn and Bill, along with their son John, established and operated Cain Customs Brokers, with locations in Progreso, McAllen, and Hidalgo, Texas, for over forty years. In addition to her involvement in the family business, Kathryn was active in the founding of the City of Progreso Lakes and served as City Secretary for a number of years. She considered her greatest accomplishment, however, to have been creating and maintaining a loving, stable, nurturing home life for her family, to whom she was devoted.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill; by her parents; her loving sister Josephine Swanzey Eaker; her dear brothers Charles Edwin Swanzey, Ralph Waldo Swanzey, and Gilbert Harriman Swanzey.
She is survived by her children Frances Cain Tims and her husband Jim, of Cleveland, Mississippi; John William Cain and his wife Lori, of Kerrville, Texas; and Mary Angela Cain Freeman and her husband Phil, of Bastrop, Texas; her much-loved grandchildren, Susannah Tims Wessel and her husband Sean of Cleveland, Mississippi; William Lowry Tims of New York, New York; Walter Campbell Tims of Raleigh, North Carolina; Caitlin Grace Freeman and her husband Daniel Dillard, of Jeju Island, South Korea; Charles Kirkham Freeman of Orlando, Florida; Emily Grace Cain and Bailey Rose Cain of Austin, Texas; and four precious great-grandchildren, Meredith Cameron Wessel, William Campbell Wessel, and Patrick Tims Wessel, of Cleveland, Mississippi; and
Nadina Grace Dillard, of Jeju Island, South Korea.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.