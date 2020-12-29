Waynoka Lee West Lawrence
Waynoka Lee West Lawrence died at home in Kerrville on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020.
A funeral Eucharist was celebrated at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Kerrville on Dec. 5, 2020 and her remains were interred in the columbarium there.
Waynoka was an extraordinary human being, exceptionally gifted artist, teacher, lay minister, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Born in El Campo, Texas, she spent her adult life in New Orleans, La., Chicago, Ill., and Kerrville, sharing her many gifts and blessings most generously with all those around her. She is survived by so many who were dear to her, and will be particularly missed by her devoted husband, the Reverend John A. Lawrence, and her large and loving family.
She once wrote “creative spirituality is knowing the self at the core, connecting directly with God’s life-giving energy, and then expressing of and from that core – translating, transforming, and informing all you say and do.” She lived fully into this faith-filled practice of God’s presence in her work and in her life.
Her humorous, fascinating, gifted spirit, her deep compassion and loving-kindness have widely dispersed a legacy that matters deeply and will endure in fond recollections of her life and in ongoing admiration of her ethereal artistic work.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
