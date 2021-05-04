Terry Patrick Staggs
Terry Patrick Staggs, 63, of Kerrville, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 11 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Katie Jo Ann Posey Staggs and Frederick Mason Staggs.
He went to school in Kerrville, where he graduated from Tivy High. He then graduated from Schreiner University as Salutatorian. He worked at HEB most of his adult life, with breaks in between for other adventures, and was a receiving manager there at the time of his passing. He was a beloved father, brother and friend to those that knew him. He was known for his work ethic, his kindness, and his compassion. He was always willing to help out wherever he saw the need. Especially if there was fish to catch or beer to drink.
He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Valderrama (m. Jeremy Valderrama) of Victoria and brother Fred Staggs Jr. (m. James Hinnant) of Corpus Christi, and many friends.
