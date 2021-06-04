Ronald D. Wallace
On May 31, 2021, Ronald D. Wallace passed to go see the Lord. He was 86 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Doug Wallace (Nancy); daughter, Lisa Wallace Winkler (Richard); three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville on June 10, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on June 21, 2021 at 2:15 p.m., with full military honors.
He will be missed mightily by his family and friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
