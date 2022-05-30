Cecil E. "Salty" Loman
Cecil E. "Salty" Loman, 94, of Utopia, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Waresville Cemetery in Utopia.
He was born in Brown County to C.O. (Claude) and Frankie Jennings Loman on April 5, 1928. He was married to Faye Smallwood on July 9, 1960 in Utopia.
Salty attended and graduated from Utopia High School. He enjoyed rodeoing as a young man but later in life his passion was watching his children and grandchildren rodeo. He was a self-employed rancher/farmer.
Salty was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Survivors include his children, Brenda (Jose) Martinez, Cecil {Bubba} (Tess) Loman, Jr., Sissie (Todd) Sandidge, Claude Loman, Ross Loman; grandchildren, Brandi (Marco) Gandaria, Justin (Angie) Martinez, Cecil {Eddie} Loman, III, William Loman, Nikki Sandidge, Rayni Sandidge, Mikaela Loman, Hayden Loman; great-grandchildren, Marco Gandaria II, Calixtra Gandaria, Milo Gandaria; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Uvalde School district official “Robb School Memorial Fund” at the First State Bank of Uvalde or through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Jaafar, Bandera Family Practice, and the River City Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
