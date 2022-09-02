Ramon L. “Yogi” Ybarra Jr.
Ramon L. “Yogi” Ybarra Jr., 59, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Sunday August 28, 2022 in San Antonio, surrounded by his loved ones following an 8 year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He put up a valiant fight until the very end.
A viewing will take place at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas on Friday September 2, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. Family and friends will be welcome to share special memories or stories at this time. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday September 3, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas with Reverend Tim Frantzen officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. This will be followed by a reception at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadow View Ln., Kerrville, Texas 78028. The family is requesting that everyone wear Dallas Cowboys gear or colors in honor of Yogi.
Yogi was born in Kerrville, Texas on February 2, 1963 to Ramon L. Ybarra Sr. and Mary L. Ybarra. He married Gladys G. Arrendell on July 4, 2004. Together they raised their two children, Sebastian and Niklet.
Yogi attended Tivy High School and graduated in 1982.
At the age of 13, Yogi became interested in mechanics. He started off with lawn mower motors. He then took Auto Mechanics in high school which led to a job at A-1 Transmission. Yogi worked for various other automotive employers throughout his life before finishing his career with Crenwelge Motors, due to his health declining. Yogi was an amazing and hardworking mechanic who was many peoples go-to for their automotive needs. Even after he was no longer able to work on cars, Yogi would still receive calls asking for advice.
As amazing a mechanic as he was, Yogi was an even more amazing father to Sebastian and Niklet. Yogi loved his children more than anything and that love went to the next level when he was blessed with his grandson Ray, who affectionately called Yogi his Popo. Yogi was looking forward to the upcoming arrival of his second grandchild.
Yogi loved his wife Gladys dearly. He made sure that she was taken care of and always made to feel special.
Yogi also dearly loved his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, uncle / tio, brother-in-law and cousin. Each and every one of them have countless stories of Yogi to keep them smiling and laughing.
Yogi was a giant teddy bear of a man (or Yogi Bear) with a giant personality to match. He had a bit of a wild side, always cracked jokes and loved to give people a hard time. His big, magnetic personality was part of why he was well known and loved by so many. Yogi was also a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed cooking barbecue.
We all should take comfort knowing that Yogi is whole again and no longer suffering. He is reunited with his son, Sebastian. What a glorious moment that must have been!
Yogi was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Mary Ybarra; son, Sebastian Ray Ybarra; brother, David Ybarra; nephew, Cpl. Alexander Perez; in laws, Jose and Virginia Gutierrez; and brother-in-law, Dan Saffer.
Yogi is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Gladys; daughter, Niklet; grandson, Sebastian Ray Ybarra; unborn granddaughter, Adaleia Lou-Ysan Ybarra; siblings, Vicky and Jim Rodriguez of Kersey, Colorado, Danny and Margarita Ybarra of Norfolk, Virginia, Diane and Amos Rosales of Kerrville, Texas, Cynthia Saffer of Greeley, Colorado, Rosemary and Grabiel Osorio of Kerrville, Texas; many nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Pallbearers will be Jon Osorio, Danny Ybarra, Rusty Baccus, Allen Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Matt Crenwelge, Danny Santana, and H.T. Cooke.
Memorials may be given in the form of a donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis Research at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org Click on “Honor a Loved One” and put it in memory of Ramon L. “Yogi” Ybarra Jr.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Nambiar, Dr. Roldon, Dot DeLaRosa, the staff at University Hospital and Vitas Inpatient Hospice Care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.