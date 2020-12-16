James “Jim” Robert Kramer
James “Jim” Robert Kramer, 72, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at home in the arms of his loving wife.
There will be a private graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to either Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kerrville, or Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, if you would like.
Jim was born the oldest of three children in Houston, Texas, to Nazarane and Robert Kramer.
Jim was a very creative child which extended into his adult life. He joined the Naval Air Station at age 17 and had a 4 year military career. After basic training in San Diego, California, he was deployed with the Marines to Vietnam as a Corpsman. As many Corpsman, he risked his life to save as many as he could, and was affectionately called “Doc” by many.
Upon returning to Civilian life he went to work for the Houston Highway Patrol, and after his partner was killed in the line of duty, he decided to pursue other opportunities. He went to work for AT&T and moved up the ranks by using his creativity and strong work ethic. He was asked to develop a company wide training program and later to design, build and implement the largest AT&T Call Center. He continued to oversee many projects with AT&T until he retired in 2001.
He met the love of his life, Debbie Jalbert, and they were married in 2009. Although they experienced many tragedies during their short time together, they were strengthened by their love for each other and shared many happy and exciting times together, traveling and building a beautiful home on the land they owned. They particularly enjoyed their beloved dog, Dakotah, their Koi Pond which Jim built, and they each had their own space for creativity.
Jim was always on the move with his own projects and helping many other friends and family with theirs. He especially enjoyed his yearly fishing trip to Alaska with his close buddies, and he started flying lessons at age 67, becoming a pilot and buying his own plane. Jim was always at peace when he was flying, and shared that with many people.
Jim was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He was loved deeply by many and will be greatly missed. Before he died, he had the great privilege to have private moments with each of his closest family members and closest friends. He left his legacy with each of them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nazarane and Robert Kramer; his daughter, Tina Kasper; and son-in-law, Mike Kasper. Survivors include wife, Debbie Jalbert Kramer; grandsons, Austin Kasper and Corey Idom; sisters, Cynthia Wright and Letha Wright; nephews, Robert and Steve Pollard; great nieces and nephew, Kaylie, Sean and Jadynn; and many loyal and loving friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
