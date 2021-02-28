Ramiro Saldana
Ramiro Saldana passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in San Antonio.
He was born July 25, 1958 in Kingsville, Texas to Juan and Manuela Saldana.
Ramiro thoroughly enjoyed and loves his three children and four grandchildren. His granddaughters were the apple to his eye and he was a proud father and grandfather.
Ramiro went to Kingsville High School. On Jan. 21, 1978 he married Sylvia, the love of his life, in Kingsville, Texas. Ramiro and Sylvia moved to Mountain Home. He was a Ranch Foreman, which he loved doing for many years.
Ramiro enjoyed fishing and working in his garage. Also playing with his pets. Ramiro had a love for helping others and volunteered at St. Vincent’s.
He is survived by his sons Ramiro Saldana Jr, and Jaime Saldana and his daughter Sarah Michelle Saldana. As well as his four grandchildren Kiley Saldana, Kallie Saldana, Annalise Smith, and Zoe Saldana.
