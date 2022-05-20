Bessie Bell (Barrow) Boyd
Bessie Bell (Barrow) Boyd, 92 of Kerrville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Stephenville, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.
Most everyone that knew of Bessie called her “Maw Maw” as that was what she was called by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bessie was born on February 23, 1930, in Austin, Texas, one of thirteen children born to the late Henderson and Bertie Barrow. She married Clarence “Buck” Boyd on May 10, 1946, in Lampasas, Texas. They moved to Leander where they started a family and not long after, moved to Kerrville where they called home. Bessie reared three children at home and later worked at Moonie Aircraft. Buck preceded her in death on August 24, 1993. Bessie loved cooking, baking, gardening, black coffee and most of all, her grandchildren.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, “Buck”; Bessie was also preceded in death by her sons, Delvin and Bobby Boyd; daughter, Jean Ketchum; seven sisters; and two brothers.
Bessie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joni Boyd of Rule; son-in-law, Wayne Ketchum of Goldthwaite, Texas; grandchildren, Kelly and wife Loretta Ketchum of Stephenville, Texas, Monica and husband, Eric Eicher of Goldthwaite, Texas, Jason Boyd of Corpus Christi and Magan Boyd of Sweetwater, Texas; great grandchildren include Addie, Izzie and Kooper Ketchum, Sean Eicher, Hailey and Nathan Boyd, Chloe and Chance Boyd. She is survived by two sisters, Violent Boyd of Kingsland and Iva Burt of Austin; and one brother Arthur “”Tim/Sunny” Boyd of Florida.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
