Jose "Jesse" Encarnacion Tijerina
Jose "Jesse" Encarnacion Tijerina, of Kerrville, passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and children on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
An evening viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapel, with a viewing prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston Veteran’s Cemetery in San Antonio where full military honors will be provided.
Jesse was born on April 16, 1946 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jesus Tijerina and Luz Peña. He had seven siblings Elodia, Minerva, Gloria, Rosalinda, Jose, Juan Manuel, and Richard.
Jesse attended Roy Miller High school in Corpus Christi and continued his education to receive an Associate’s Degree. When he was younger he worked as a stock boy and cashier at Bill’s Grocery Store. Jesse was a hard worker and was known for his work ethic. It didn’t take him long to be put in the position of store manager at Burger Chef. In due time, Jesse supervised all the Burger Chef locations in Corpus Christi and surrounding area.
Jesse was a proud veteran and served in the United States Air Force. He was also a teacher and a director of a bible school in the Philippines where he devoted decades of his life training missionaries and sending them out to provinces that did not have knowledge of Jesus Christ.
He was known for his sense of humor and enjoyed teasing his siblings thoughtout childhood. He would spend time with his brothers fishing and hunting or truck driving with his father. As an adult he loved to travel and was a well thought out travel planner. He loved to take his family around the U.S. and took many family trips outside of the country.
Jesse’s first marriage was to Elizabeth “Betty” Barrera and they had three sons, Jesse James, Jacob Gabriel, Jeremy Raul and one daughter, Liza Christine.
Jesse married Janeth Abines on September 29 in Calamba Laguna, Philippines. They had a marriage ceremony again in the United States on July 4, 2005 in Ingram, Texas. Together they had four children, Christopher John, David Jay, Kristy Marie, and Timothy Jesse.
Jesse fought a hard battle against cancer for two years. He succumbed to cancer in his home, as per his request, surrounded by family. Many people loved Jesse and called and visited him during this time showing their love and support for their father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Tijerina and Luz Peña, and two sisters Elodia and Rosalinda, affectionately known as Cha Cha and Hita.
Jesse is survived by his caring wife of 22 years Janeth Tijerina and his children. From his first marriage: Jesse James; Jacob Gabriel; Jeremy Raul; Liza Christine; and two grandchildren Yazmine and Rebekah. From his second marriage: Christopher John; David Jay; Kristy Marie; Timothy Jesse and one grandchild on the way.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse James Tijerina, Jacob Gabriel Tijerina, Jeremy Raul Tijerina, Christopher John Tijerina, David Jay Tijerina, Timothy Jesse Tijerina and Alexsandro Gutierrrez.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.