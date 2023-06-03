Randy Allen Henckel
It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Randy Allen Henckel, 61, of Ingram, at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville. He passed on May 24, 2023 with his wife, Whitney by his side.
There will be a celebration of Randy's life at a later date.
Randy was born November 9,1961 in Pomona, California to William Clayton Henckel and Barbara Mae (Wall) Henckel. He graduated from Tivy High School with the class of 1979. Following graduation, Randy began his career with the United States Navy in the submarine service before receiving an honorable discharge in 1993 and was currently an employee of Hill Country Telephone Cooperative.
Randy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Whitney (Fonda); his children, Caitlyn, Jeremy (Miranda), Andrew and Kori. Also surviving are his 5 grandchildren, JJ, Grayson, Aisley, Presley and Ivy; his mother, Barbara; sister, Lori; and niece and nephew, Savannah and Cade.
He was predeceased by his father, William Clayton; and grandson, Dayvid.
Family requests those wishing can make a donation in Randy's memory to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
