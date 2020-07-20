Jane Mitchell Clint
Jane Mitchell Clint, of Kerrville, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Uvalde, Texas.
There will be a private service for family at a later date.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Doris and Gene Mitchell. She married David Clint in 1959 in Dallas, Texas.
She attended Southern Methodist University and later enjoyed her busy profession as a mortgage banker with Dallas-area First Texas Savings and American National Bank in Terrell, Texas. Following retirement she and her husband moved to Kerrville.
An avid gardener, she received her certification as a Hill Country Master Gardener and loved her flowers, butterflies and friends. She was a long time, devoted member of the United Methodist Church in Dallas, Rockwall and Kerrville.
During her lifetime, Jane never wanted to miss a dance, a party or a chance to listen to 50’s music. She always wanted her much-loved family and friends to join in the fun with her. She enjoyed tennis and swimming, along with hikes in the Texas Hill Country and Big Bend.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband David, her parents, her sister Ann and her brothers-in-law Roy and H.O.
Jane is survived by her three children: Julie Bartosh, Brandon Clint and Karen Clint, nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law Sheila.
No flowers or memorials, please.
The family of Jane Clint wishes to thank her doctors, nurses, nurse’s aides and a wonderful list of private caregivers during her long illness.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
