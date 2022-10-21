Grace Evelyn "Red" Anderson
Grace Evelyn "Red" Anderson was born February 21, 1953 in Marfa, Texas, and passed away October 15, 2022 in Kerrville, surrounded by her dear friends and family.
Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 10 a.m., on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father David Wagner as celebrant.
Red was a person of great faith until the very end. She demonstrated that faith throughout her life through her church, family, and friends. No matter where she went, she made an impression on everyone she met. She radiated life, love, and generosity to anyone she encountered. She loved people of all walks of life, unconditionally, and they loved her as well.
She spoke with great pride about the team she and Mark represented. Together they had significant achievements and met equally significant challenges throughout their 44 years together. Rarely was one seen without the other at home, church, social gatherings, and work.
Her family was of great importance to her. She strived to communicate and keep the family together.
She will be remembered by many, to include those in the states, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and all the locations she lived. She is survived by her husband, Mark; her brother, Rex, her sister-in-law, Sherell and her sister, Mary Alice; her nieces and nephews, Ryan, Kyle, Brandi, and Kendra, and numerous grand nieces and nephews, each and every one she loved dearly. Also her sister-in-law, Connie and brother-in-law, John and her nephew, Zachary.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to all those friends that assisted and cared for her during the last 3 months. They went above and beyond to help her and Mark in countless ways, at all hours of the day and night. There were no limits to their willingness to tackle any task that needed to be done. And did each one with an outpouring of love for her.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.