Robert DeLane Todd
Robert DeLane Todd of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home in Kerrville, surrounded by family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Glen Rest Cemetery, with Pastor Joseph Fegenbush officiating.
Robert was born in South Bend, Indiana, to Joseph Todd and Catherine Ortman on March 25, 1933. Robert married Carol Williams on February 21, 1975 in Houston, Texas.
Robert worked as a supervisor for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of the National Guard as retired from Southwestern Bell and loved to work with wood. He did a lot of remodeling and built all sorts of things for friends and family.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Todd; mother, Catherine Todd; and daughter, Brenda Hughes.
Survivors include wife, Carol Todd; sons, Rick Todd and wife Debbie, Mike Todd and wife Vicki, and Douglass Todd and wife Patricia; daughters, Debra Morgan and Karen Brown; and two brothers, Kenneth Todd an Marion Todd. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend our sincerest thinks to Peterson Hospice for all the guidance, kindness and the best support our family could have asked for.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
