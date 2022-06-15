Guy Eugene Powell
Guy Eugene Powell, 93, of Center Point, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ, and we take comfort in knowing he is now forever with him.
Graveside services will be at Center Point Cemetery at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Guy was born and raised on the Powell Family Ranch on Elm Pass Road in Center Point. At the age 21, Guy started working for the Border Patrol between 1950-1953, in Brownsville, Texas. He was very proud of his time on the Border Patrol, riding horseback and patrolling the border on his horse, Nelly. After his time with the Border Patrol, he joined his father and brother working in the family Feed Mill in Center Point. Later, he became a feed nutritionist and was very well known and sought after for feed formulations. In 1980, Guy decided to start up his own feed store in Center Point, Powell Feed.
Guy’s wife, Bobbie, kept the books for the store. Guy formulated the horse feed, had it produced and sold it out of a barn behind his house. The horse feed is still being produced and sold today. If his customers couldn’t get there during regular hours, he would use the honor system. You get what you want and write it down. Pay now or later. He loved his customers and enjoyed the many stories that were shared. Guy worked very hard all of his life and was a compassionate family man. His many stories will be kept close to our hearts.
Guy was born to Vernon and Ella Powell and had 7 siblings: Morris, Wanda, Lois, Melba, Mildred, Vernon and Doris Edna. Guy married Bobbie Jean Lackey, August 31, 1950 in Center Point. She was the love of his life. They had 3 children: Larell, Robert and Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie; his children, Larell and Robert; granddaughter, Heather; and great-grandson, Colton; parents and siblings.
Survivors are his daughter, Marilyn Swyers and husband Bill; daughter-in-law, Patsy Powell; grandchildren, Danny Langbein and wife, Mandy, of Kerrville; Jim Hurst, of Hunt;Jennifer Powell, of Liberty, Texas; Will Swyers and wife, Angela, of Boscawen, New Hampshire; and Shea Swyers, of Center Point; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Caden, Christina, Seth, Edie, Emmie, Kayley and Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, a very special and compassionate niece, Kim Crawford and two very special loved ones that kept joy and laughter in his life, Melinda Contryman and Walter Carson.
Pallbearers that meant so much to him: his nephews, Danny Smith, Bill Holloway, Raymond Holloway, Clay Powell, Chuck Storms and Larry Powell. Honorary pallbearers, Doug Smith, Dennis Brown and Ken Powell.
Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.