Maxine Janell Blackmore Bartlett Burleson
Maxine Janell Blackmore Bartlett Burleson was born in Austin TX on April 24, 1929, to Maxie Milton and Mary Ellen Wallace Blackmore. She had three older sisters (Myrtle, Juanita, and Vada) who helped take care of her as a child, but she felt like she had three more mommies as they were so bossy!
Maxine moved to Corpus Christi where she worked in Lichtenstein‘s Department Store and for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. In September 1946, she married Gene A. Bartlett, who died during the polio epidemic in 1954. She moved back to Austin TX where she worked for the Department of Public Safety headquarters for 29-1/2 years before retiring. She gained an immense admiration for law enforcement after being around the DPS troopers during her tenure there. She believed that without law, there is no order.
In 1981, she met Charles A. Burleson while on a Loners on Wheels campout. They married on September 5, 1981, and shared a love for RV travels. During 10 years of full time traveling, they made Rio Robles in Kerrville TX their home base. They enjoyed a lot of hiking and birding on their travels and made lots of wonderful memories she liked to share. When her husband became ill, they stopped traveling and built a small garden home in the Creekside addition. After his death, she moved back to Rio Robles until a few years ago. At that time, she moved to Brookdale Senior Living where she enjoyed making new friends and reacquainting herself with some old friends too.
She loved to oil paint, read, and play games. She especially enjoyed eating out with a group of her lady friends called the Gorgeous Gals, GGs for short. During her lifetime, she had a lot of fun line dancing and square dancing. She loved her family dearly, especially her three sisters. She cherished her church family at Trinity Baptist Church and belonged to the Ambassadors and Agape classes.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and two sisters, Myrtle Oates and Vada Crawford. She is survived by her sister Juanita Waggoner from Belton TX, stepdaughter Barbara Burleson Jordan from Kerrville TX, stepson David A. Burleson and wife Patty from Beaumont TX, two granddaughters Beccy Burleson and husband Bryan and Julie Jordan Freeman and husband Matt, one grandson Justin D. Burleson and wife Stacy, and two great granddaughters Bailey Burleson and Brynn Burleson, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
Maxine looked forward to the final trip of her earthly life and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, 02/14/2021. She is in Heaven now rejoicing with the many loved ones who were waiting for her to join them. She is happy and free from pain. In her words, there is a new name in Glory! She will be sorely missed by all of us who love her.
Upon her death, Maxine desired to help other people, so she donated her body for research to the Department of Cellular and Structural Biology at the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio TX. She preferred to forego a memorial service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you wish to honor her memory, you may make a donation to Trinity Baptist Church, Kerrville TX, in her name. Her family gives special thanks to Peterson Hospital staff who kindly and gently took care of her during the last week of her life. We also thank Mary Gomez and her Personal Services staff at Brookdale Senior Living for providing kind and loving assistance and support to her during times of illness.
