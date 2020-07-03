Evodio “Goyo” Medrano
Evodio “Goyo” Medrano, 60, of Ingram, passed away June 30, 2020 in San Antonio. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Masks must be worn.
Mass will be held privately due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
He was born in Buenavista, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He immigrated to Kerrville when he was 14 years old.
He was a hard working man, entrepreneur, and musician/accordionist.
He is survived by his three daughters, two sons, eight grandkids, six brothers, two sisters and his mother.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
