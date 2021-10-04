Guy Duncan
Guy Duncan, age 52, of Hunt, passed away on September 30, 2021 in San Antonio.
Funeral services will be held graveside at noon on Oct. 8 at the Garden of Memories.
Guy was born in Goshen, NY. He married Taryne Nickerson Duncan on October 17, 2014 at a beachside service in Fiji. He is survived by his two daughters who live in Colorado.
Guy owned and managed very successful accounting firm, Duncan Financial Solutions, that included over 120 local clients, with offices in Kerrville, Harper and Round Rock.
One of Guy’s proudest accomplishments was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served in Force Recon for eight years. Staff Sargent Duncan was a highly-decorated U.S. Marine veteran, earning a Purple Heart and Silver Star.
Guy was an extraordinary man who touched the lives of all he encountered and he will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Guy Duncan Memorial Fund, which will benefit Gold Star military, managed by Comerica Bank in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
