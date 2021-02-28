Barbara Jo Goodloe Lewis
Barbara Jo Goodloe Lewis, age 77 of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at her residence.
Visitation was held from 2-3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Pastor Noah Diggs.
She was born Feb. 6, 1944 to Walter and Stella Goodloe in Brackettville, Texas. She attended elementary school in Brackettville. Later, upon moving to Kerrville, she attended Doyle High School.
She married Rev. Wilfred Lewis on November 26, 1964. To that union, were born six children, Wallace, Kirk, Lisa, Sheila, Dalene and Dennis. Reverend Lewis pastored New Light Baptist Church, Uvalde, Texas and West End Baptist Church in Hondo, Texas. His family was always by his side.
Barbara was employed at Mo-Ranch, Camp Waldemar, H-E-B., Hilltop Nursing Home and Kerrville Independent School District from 1974-2000 when she retired.
She was a caretaker for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as the entire neighborhood. She was a faithful member of Mount Olive Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and member of the Minister's Wives until her health failed.
She also served dutifully as a member of the Doyle Exes Hospitality Committee. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch enjoying all of God's creation.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Wilfred Lewis and parents, Walter and Stella Goodloe.
She is survived by sons, Wallace and Kirk (Joyce); daughters, Lisa (Ray), Shelia, and Dalene (Garry); son, Dennis; two brothers, Walter and Roderick (Beverly); sister, Delores; sisters-in-law, Eloise Benson and Sylvia Lewis; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
