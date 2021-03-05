Adeline Ann Biermann Wilke Klein
Adeline Ann Biermann Wilke Klein passed away into the loving arms of our Savior on March 3,2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories. The family request that masks be worn.
Adeline was born May 1,1931. She graduated from Comfort High School, finishing her education at business school. She worked at First National Bank and then for KISD. Adeline married Kenneth Felix Wilke in 1952. They had two children, and as a family they enjoyed weekend fishing trips and going to sporting events. Twenty wonderful years passed quickly before Kenneth died suddenly in 1972.
In 1982 Adeline married Felix Klein. Together they enjoyed Sunday drives and frequenting local dance halls on weekends. The two of them were quite the dancers, winning several local dance contests over the years. They enjoyed 25 years before Felix died in 2007.
Adeline treasured all the good times she shared together with her grandchildren, and so proud of all her grandchildren and their accomplishments. She loved sports, followed Tivy football for over 60 years, and was an avid Spurs fan.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her children, Steven Wilke and wife Debbie, Judy Priour, and husband Kyle; six grandchildren, Lauren Saathoff (Tate), Whitney Fair (Jef), Paige Blalock (Joseph), Taylor Maas (Josh), Trey Priour (Hannah), Chase Wilke; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Jones (Richard); and sisters-in-law, Claribell Hannemann and Marion Horton.
Adeline is also survived by stepchildren, Patsy Medlock (Barry), Kevin Klein (Sharon), Cheryl Langehenning, Denise Schumann (Arland), Adrian Hoffman; and many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.
Adeline is preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Tatsch Biermann; husband, Kenneth Felix Wilke, and later, husband Felix Klein; sister, Shirley Smith; sister-in-law, Leola Wilke; and brothers-in-law, Alton Wilke, Louis Wilke, Val Smith, Leroy Horton, and Waldemar Hannemann.
Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
