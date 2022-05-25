Anthony Edward Lucero
Anthony Edward Lucero, of Kerrville, passed away May 15, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Rev. Washington officiating. Repass will be at Barnett Chapel, 915 Paschal Street in Kerrville.
He was born in Dumas, Texas to Christina Reyes and Edward Lucero on February 1, 1980.
He attended and graduated from Stratford High, and also attended Texas Tech. He was a chef for many years.
Anthony was preceded in death by father, Edward Marvin Lucero; grandparents, Pedro and Virginia Frausto, Margarito and Josie Lucero, and Eloy and Julieta Garza; uncles, Roger Lucero, Margarito Jr. Lucero, Jerry Garza and Ricky Garza.
Survivors include sons, Xavier Lucero and Giovanni Aguillon; sisters and their spouses, Jessica and Jeremy Sadler, Crystal and Shannon Carrington and Priscilla and Anthony Heinen; mother, Christina Reyes; step-father, Johnny Garza; nieces and nephews, Nathaniel, Irma, Jayden, Vanessa, Kaylie, Michael, Marcus, Christina, Nicholas, McKaila, McKenzie and Christian; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to UC Health Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Life Link, and Shrine of Remembrance, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.