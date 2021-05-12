Ellery James Deese
Ellery James Deese, 48, of Kerrville, passed away on May 9, 2021 in Gillespie County.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Rev. Chris Christopherson officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to James Deese and Thelma Ytuarte on Jan. 10, 1973. He married Margaret Alvarado on Nov. 29, 1999 in Kerrville, Texas.
Ellery attended Tivy High School. He was an employee at Allen Keller Aggregate for two years. He loved his coworkers and was proud of being the loader crusher.
Ellery was a people person, as well as a jokester. He was hands on with tools, a good framer, and loved to do calligraphy. If you knew Ellery, he loved all kinds of music from the 60s, from Country to Tejano, you name it, he knew it. He was always joking around with his nieces and nephews. His smile would lighten you up even if you were having a bad day. He was a member of the ACTS Retreat. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren.
Ellery was preceded in death by his grandmother, Feliz Garza; grandfather, Frank (Pop) Becker; grandparents, Warren and Faye Deese; great-grandma, Annie Garza; grandfather, Edward Ytuarte; and uncle, Frank Garza.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Alvarado Deese; son, Tyler Deese; daughter, Chelsea Lamb and husband, David; daughter, Ariel Birge and husband, Nick; sister, Christina Parag and husband, Joe; brother, Stephen Deese and wife, Sara; parents, Jim and Thelma Deese; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Deese, David Lamb, Mellow Garza, Richard Brown, Johnny Khamsiry, and Jason Alvarado.
Memorials may be given to the VFW Heart of the Hills, 220 Thompson Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
