Olive Lookabaugh
Olive Lookabaugh, born March 15, 1931, in Dallas, Texas, died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2020, in San Antonio.
Olive was cremated in San Antonio. The gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life is postponed until we can come together safely in 2021.
Her husband, Guy, and her oldest son, Dan, predecease her. Her son, Tom, daughter, Cat, and grandchildren, Emily and Max, survive her.
Olive graduated from Mills College with a teaching degree. Over her lifetime, she lived in six states and four countries as Guy's work in the oil industry took them around the world. They retired to the beautiful Hill Country of Kerrville.
A deeply spiritual woman, Olive lived and shared her Christian faith. She also knitted, sewed, quilted, painted in various mediums, and wrote a book of poetry and devotionals. She and Guy established a scholarship foundation to support students studying for geriatric medical professions.
Recently reminiscing about her life experiences, she said that the world of her teenage years (washing clothes in a cast iron pot over a fire in the yard) was wildly different from the one her children grew up in and even farther removed from her grandchildren's world. But through it all, her grandmother's white Irises (still shared among the wide-spread family) bloom every year.
