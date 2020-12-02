Alan Bishof
Alan Bishof, age 74, of Kerrville, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 2pm at Garden of Memories Cemetery followed by the burial.
He was born in Dallas, Texas to Oree Robinson Baldwin and Roy Judson Bishop Sr. on Nov. 2, 1946.
He graduated from the University of Texas and worked as a Fire Marshall in Austin, Texas. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents Oree and Roy.
He is survived by his daughters Lesley (Barrett) and Brenda (Charles), as well as his granddaughters Taylor, Riley and Peyton.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to the following organizations: the Jewish Community of the Hill Country and the Austin Firefighters Association.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
