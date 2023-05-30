Allene Joyce Krauss
Allene was born on the family farm in Wheatland, Wyoming on August 19, 1940. Mom passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2023.
There will be no immediate services. A “Celebration of Life” is planned for August 19, 2023, Allene's 83rd birthday, and details will be announced in the future.
Allene graduated from Wheatland High School. On June 21, 1958, she married William Perue in Fort Collins, Colorado. They had two sons, William “Billy” and Raymond.
Years later, she married Ray Krauss in Odessa on July 30th, 1963. They had two daughters, Raylene and Starrla. The family moved to Kerrville in April 1968. Allene began work as a cocktail waitress at the Inn of the Hills, where she was employee of the year in 1992. Ray and Allene opened Krauss Body Shop on “G” Street. After selling the business, they moved down the road near the Guadalupe River and opened Krauss Garage complete with Krauss Wrecker Service. In later years, they sold the mechanic shop and moved the business to the house, until Ray's health declined and he retired.
Allene was recruited by Former Sheriff Frances Kaiser to manage the kitchen at the Kerr County Jail, then located at the Courthouse. Allene was forever grateful for that opportunity. She worked on the transition to the new jail, and tirelessly worked nights there until her retirement in April of 2011.
During her tenure, she was awarded Outstanding Service Award in 2005. She was also recognized by the VFW Post 1480 in 2001-2002 for her work ethic. She was a member of the Sheriff's Association of Texas, and an Aggie Mom. She and Ray looked forward to attending the Texas A&M games and Mom was thrilled to attend several Cotton Bowls in the 80's and 90's.
Nearly six years ago, Allene was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and fought it till she passed away. The last couple of years, she valiantly battled through a fall, COVID, and other medical issues. She never ever complained about what she was going through. The family will be forever grateful to Dr. Douglas Buchanan and staff of Franklin Clinic, the late Dr. Anand Mehendale, Dr. Michael Speck, and Dr. Michael Grocki for her care over the years.
We can't thank enough her home cargivers Tamara Smith, Seletia “Michelle” Crider, Angela Cantu, and Rosa Huizar. Thanks also to Caring Senior Services, Riverhills Rehabilitation, and Alamo Hospice. Special thanks to Nurse Clarissa Jaime and Lucy Loya of Alamo Hospice as they diligently cared for our Mom in her final months. We would also like to give special thanks to Robert Mallett (Mathis), Melissa Hodge (New Braunfels), Karen Urban (New Braunfels), Richard and Peggy Gamewell (Mathis), Clay and Faith Barton, Tom and Karen Kohl and Bill Bacon. The care and support that they showed was immense during this difficult struggle.
Allene was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Martin Krauss; twin grandsons, Brent and Trent Moore; and son-in-law, Dale Pennington of Llano. She was also preceded by her parents, Andrew F. Roskie and Margaret E. Starr Roskie of Wheatland, Wyoming; brother, Roderick Roskie of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; sister, Eleanor Baird of Huntington Beach, California; and sister Barbara Schrang of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. She was also preceded in death by her faithful companions, Bandy and Mojo.
Allene is survived by her children, William “Billy” Krauss of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Raymond Krauss of Kerrville, Raylene Pennington of Granbury and Starrla Milano of Mathis, and their families. She had two granddaughters, Deah (Moore) Hosterman of Whitney, and Sonya (England) Collins of Mililani, Hawaii, and their families.
Honorary pallbearers are William R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, Clay Barton, Charlie Witt, Pedro Garcia, William R. “Bill” Gerth, and Bobby Thomas.
As Allene's kids grew up, she faithfully supported them as they graduated from Tivy High School, always busy with football, basketball, band practice and rodeo events. She also worked on “dancing lessons” for their classmates. In her retirement years, Mom enjoyed listening to country music, especially George Strait, or curled up with a romance novel. She enjoyed watching the deer feeding on corn down the driveway, birds coming to the feeders, and munching on Honeybuns, all while enjoying the quiet of home.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
