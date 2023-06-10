Agnes “Aggie” Elizabeth Aaron
Agnes “Aggie” Elizabeth Aaron, 88, of Adamsville, Texas passed away from this life on the morning of June 06, 2023 in Kerrville.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Agnes Aaron was born on March 19, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to the late John Francis Aaron and Henrietta Aaron. Agnes lived for any years in San Antonio and Kerrville.
Agnes had a good life and did things her way. She loved to cook, read and spent hours outdoors, gardening, watching birds & butterflies and collecting rocks. She always enjoyed traveling, especially visiting various cemeteries & courthouses as she gathered information for her family tree. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.
She was predeceased in death by her parents; brothers, Johnie, Albert, Paul and William; sisters, Annie, Dorothy, Pauline and Etta Marie.
Agnes is survived by her daughters, Nezette Rydell of Lafayette, Colorado, Michelle Nelson Anderson of Cedar Park, Texas, Denise Salter and husband James of Ingram, and Yvonne Washburn and husband Billy of Kempner, Texas; grandchildren, Aaron Janise Nelson, John David Ritter, Elizabeth Rothrock and husband Brandon, Victoria Leslie and husband Scott, Vivian Belleville and husband Rob, Carl Rydell, Rebecca Ilg and husband Casey, Colton Anderson and Levi Washburn; great grandchildren, Aubrey Ritter, Josh Ritter, James Nelson and wife Maddie, Spur Ritter, Steeley Ritter, Harper Ritter and Heston Ritter; great-great grandson, Lylo Nelson and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests those wishing can make a donation in Agnes’s memory to Texas Parks and Wildlife.
