Doris Rae Moleta
Doris Rae Moleta of Kerrville, passed away at the age of 82, having just celebrated her birthday on August 9.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at her son, Glyn’s home in Kerrville. If you want to donate in her honor, please give to Freeman Fritz Animal Shelter as animals were near and dear to Doris.
She was born in San Antonio to the late L.R. and Celester Cooper. Over the years as a military wife and mom of five boys, Doris traveled the world and lived numerous places. She settled in Divine and later making Kerrville her home for the last 16 years. When moving to Kerrville, Doris realized that the community offered a vast number of estate sales and shops. And Doris had an eye for antiques and was a collector.
Doris had a caring heart for people and animals. She would take food to her neighbors in need and would check on them to see if there was anything else she could to do to help. She was a true independent woman; she would say how she felts, what she really believed in and lived true to her own values. These last few months were hard on Doris as she lost some of her independence, but she was determined to not give up the fight.
She was preceded by her parents; siblings, Billy, and Linda Cooper; and grandson, Sean Misner.
Doris is survived by her five sons, Ron Misner (Tammy), Daryl Davis (Jan), Glyn, Mike, and Gary Bittick; four grandchildren and several great grands; her dog Izzy. She will be remembered as a caring, loving, and devoted mother and friend.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
