Irene Elizondo Arreola
Irene Elizondo Arreola was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
She was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 14, 1930, to Eloisa Melendez Elizondo and Alejandro Elizondo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Raul R. Arreola; brothers, Concepcion and Cris Elizondo; son-in-law, Albert Collazo; and infant daughter, Debby.
She is survived by her children, Linda Collazo, Dianne Valencia, (Robert Espinoza), Deborah A. Giron (Edward), and Paul D. Arreola (Linda); grandchildren, Detra Reynolds, Damon Collazo, Rebekah Arredondo, Joshua Arreola, Jennifer Sherriff and Joshua Menke; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; six sisters; four brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene worked for over 30 years in jewelry retail and as a bridal consultant. She especially enjoyed working with brides because she said it was the happiest time of their lives. Irene enjoyed traveling, reading, working in her garden, painting landscapes, and sewing and quilting. Both she and Raul were members of First Baptist Church for over 50 years where she was active on various committees and taught Sunday School to preschoolers.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill Country Youth Ranch or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.