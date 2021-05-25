Jose V. Trevino
On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Joe V. Trevino went to be with the Lord and the loving arms of his wife, Irene V. Trevino, passing away due to complications of dementia.
The Holy Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill. Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father David Wagner as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Joe was born Sept. 24, 1942 in Kerrville and was a lifetime resident. He met the love of his life, Irene Valero, at a dance and soon became inseparable. They were wed Septe. 27, 1962. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Joe Jr., Margaret and Rebecca.
He was known as a very hard and reliable worker. He was employed for many decades as a delivery and route man for both Tipton-Carson Dist. and Ben E. Keith.
Joe was known as the strong and silent type. Always the cowboy, he seldom went out without his boots and cowboy hat.
He enjoyed being outdoors deer hunting, watching the Dallas Cowboys, always up to drinking a cold beer with friends and family. Everyone enjoyed his BBQ but was best known for his grilled cheese sandwiches which his grandchildren labeled the best ever!
Joe was always a devoted husband, brother and father. The role he relished the most was grandpa and Popo. He always would pick up the children from school and never missed an event, birthday party, pig show or sporting game. No matter how far he had to travel, he was always their best supporter. Often traveling to Austin before day break, making sure they had their pre-game McDonald’s pancakes.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Fransico Trevino and Lupe Villanueva; sister, Anna Hernandez; and wife, Irene Trevino (2009).
He is survived by his son, Joe Trevino Jr.; daughter, Margaret Faz and husband, Tony; daughter Rebecca Tovar and husband, Chris; his grandchildren, James and Justin Trevino, Marissa Zepeda, Anthony Faz, Layla, Cassidi and Christopher Tovar; along with 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
