Maria Morales Duran
Maria Morales Duran, 76, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg.
Visitation will be held all day on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born in Comfort, Texas on September 10, 1945 to Antonio Morales and Modesta Morales Garcia. She was married to Damien Duran.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Survivors include son, Thomas and wife, Carlene Duran; daughter, Margaret Springer; daughter, Diane and Victor Ramos; son, David and wife, Nancy Duran; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She lived the rest of her life in Kerrville and was known throughout the community. She worked for Kerrville State Hospital for over 20 years and retired from there.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
