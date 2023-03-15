Mary Frances “Fran” Lane-Hall
Mary Frances “Fran” Lane-Hall was born on October 5, 1946 in Alice, Texas to John Lawrence and Mary Elva Lane of Premont, Texas. She entered the gates of Heaven at sunset on March 12, 2023 after a fierce battle with melanoma.
A private service will be held at New Hope Fellowship Church at a later date.
The family invites you to join them at a Fiesta for Fran on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 6-10 p.m. at the Hall Ranch, 2740 Highway 41, Mountain Home, TX 78058. We will raise a glass for Fran and share words at sunset.
Fran graduated from Premont High School in 1965 and later attended Beauty School in Kingsville, Texas.
Fran was full of life! She shook a room with her energy, confidence, beauty, and her personality. Her mere presence. Fran had a smile a mile wide and was happy to share it with everyone she met. She always dressed to the nines and held herself, and everyone around her, to a high standard and a strong work ethic. When there was something that needed to be done, Fran would roll up her sleeves and make sure it was done well, and with her full commitment. Quick witted and known as the best prankster, Fran was always ready for a good time and was the life of the party.
She was very proud of her two children and instilled family values, traditions and heritage into them. In the early 1970’s, Fran was a wonderful homemaker and stay-at-home Mom, cooking, sewing, and serving her community of Falfurrias, Texas. Fran could be found teaching Sunday School at her church and sharing her faith with everyone around her. She was the city swimming pool manager, a lifeguard, and taught swimming lessons to children and adults in public and private swimming pools. In the 1980’s and 90’s, Fran worked as a Secretary for Ford dealerships and later became a Legal Secretary for the City Attorney in Uvalde, Texas.
Fran later moved to Austin, and worked for patent and trademark attorneys as Legal Assistant. In 2008, Fran purchased and retired at her beloved “El Rancho” in Junction, where she cleared trees and landscaped it by hand. She had a green thumb, enjoyed all kinds of plants, being surrounded by nature, and loved raising her miniature donkeys. She hosted her grandchildren at the “El Rancho” during summers and spring break, teaching them hunting skills and how to build a good fire. She took pride in serving on the Board of her Property Owners Association as Secretary and Treasurer until January of this year. Most recently, Fran was the Secretary and Welcoming Committee at New Hope Fellowship Church in Ingram.Fran met the love of her life, Walter “Lee” Hall, in 2011 and found herself very comfortable living the country life with him on his family ranch in Mountain Home. She would rather be at the ranch, riding the fences and sharing a cold beverage with him at sunset, than anywhere else on Earth. Fran and Lee married January 11, 2020 in front of the fireplace hearth and their closest friends at the ranch.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tommy Teague of Premont, Texas, sister-in-law Judy Biggs of Galveston, Texas, niece Christine Gale Teague.
She is survived by her husband Walter Lee Hall of Mountain Home, her brother William Riley Biggs of Galveston, Texas, her son Randall Keith Blain of Temple, Texas, daughter and son-in-law Amy Jo and Michael Dean Gandy of Liberty Hill, Texas, her stepson and stepdaughter-in-law Mark Thomas and Anna Jaylene Hall of Idalou, Texas, her step daughter and step-son-in law Melinda Lee and John Harold Gleinser of Mountain Home. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kylie Ashtyn Murphy, Brittany Nichole Huffman, Emily Brianna Kaderka, Sara McKenzie Blain, Ivan Lane Kaderka, Jacob Morgan Blain, John Lawrence Gandy and Georgia Kathryn Gandy, three great-grandchildren Kendall Ray Murphy, Paxton Ace Murphy and Adalaide Blain Shelton, and three step-grandchildren Riley Dee and Megan Grace Hall, and Thomas Colter Gleinser.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Peterson Hospice Kerrville foundation@petersonhealth.com or New Hope Fellowship Church (mailing address) 405 Main Street, Ingram, TX 78025.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
