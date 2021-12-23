Ralph Freeman DeVore
Ralph Freeman DeVore is now face-to-face with his Lord and Savior departing from Kerrville, Texas on December 19, 2021. His assignment is done and his race is run.
A private graveside service was officiated in Houston by Dr. J. K. Minton.
Ralph was born August 1, 1937 in El Paso, Texas, to Ammie Freeman and Ralph Thomas DeVore.
He was known for his fierce dedication and love of spreading the Gospel message...a relentless soul winner. This calling took him into many prison systems and congregations in the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Philippines and Israel. His ministry life benefitted a broad range of needs, from orphanages and one-on-one counseling to drug/alcohol rehab centers and former gang members. He served in a consulting role to other Christian ministries who called on his business expertise and years of ministry experience. He leaves behind a legacy of bold evangelists who he mentored through the years to continue spreading the Good News.
Ralph earned his BS degree in Occupational Education from Wayland Baptist University and earned his Associate of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as President of Christian Commerce Corporation (a private foundation which he and his wife established in 1984). Prior to entering his ministry work, his career included 20 years in advertising and marketing.
Surviving him are his wife of 41 years, Brenda Johnston DeVore; his sister, daughter, son and three grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
