Michael Roger Bowlin
Born on July 17, 1951 to Bill and Elma Bowlin in Kerrville, Michael Roger Bowlin "flew away" to his room in "the Father's house" on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Graveside services were held privately.
Michael had a very interesting life. He loved art, history, music and movies. After graduating from Tivy High School, he had worked at the Arcadia Theater where his love for movies and movie stars grew. He often wrote articles in the local papers about "Whatever Happened To" ..this movie star or that one. He worked for a season in Brackettville, Texas where there was a movie set for many Westerns, including John Wayne's version of the "Alamo." When he moved back to Kerrville, he wrote many historical articles for local news papers. And in the last few years he worked at the Kerr County History Center and was a member of the Historical Commission. He loved digging into the past memories of Kerrville of many of its citizens. There are so many more memories of Michael that we hold.
He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was saved at an early age. When he was very young he would often sing specials at Oak Park and Motley Hills Baptist Church where he and his family attended for many years. He sung and spoke many times about Heaven and the reality of being relieved of the suffering he endured since a child. One such song was "Rise Again" which spoke of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Michael knew and believed in the truths of this song.
Michael was preceded in death by both his parents Bill and Elma Bowlin and three older brothers: Billy, Jackie and Jerry all of Kerrville. Michael leaves behind his only two remaining siblings: Wanda Harris and James "Tooter" Bowlin, both of Kerrville. But there is also a host of many other extended family and friends. Though he will be greatly missed, we know will see him again, for Michael believed in these comforting words spoken by his Lord and Savior in the Gospel of John Chapter 14.
"Do not let your heart be troubled. Believe in God, trust in Him and believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many dwelling places. If it were not so, I would have told you. Because I am going there to prepare a place for you, then I will come and I will take you to Myself, so that where I am you may be also. And to the place where I am going, you know the way. But Thomas said to Him, Lord, we do not know where You are going; so how can we know the way? Jesus said to him, I am the Way and the Truth and the Life; no comes to the Father but through Me. "
