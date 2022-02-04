Gerald William Johnson, Sr.
Gerald William Johnson, Sr., 70, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas from Cardiac Arrest.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Kerrville First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Payne officiating.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan to William Joseph Lyden and Dorthea “Sally” Bernita Sullivan on May 26, 1951. He married Kathy Elizabeth Sellman Johnson on December 11, 1971 in Houston, Texas. They had just celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Jerry graduated from Pasadena High School in 1970. He worked for the United States Postal Service from 1973-2003. During that time, he was heavily involved with the United States Postal Union in Pasadena and Kerrville, Texas. Jerry was a family man and a sports fanatic. As a young boy, he raced midget cars and loved spending his Saturdays going to Meyer Speedway in Houston. He coached many seasons for Park Place Little League Football and Baseball when his two sons were young. Jerry also enjoyed taking them to the Houston wrestling matches every Friday night.
In 1983, Jerry transferred to the Kerrville Post Office and moved his family from Houston to Ingram, Texas. There he served on city council for several terms and was elected as Mayor of Ingram. One of his many accomplishments during his term as Mayor was the help in orchestrating the completion of Ingram City Park. He was also a member of the Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his youngest son, Matthew Wayne Johnson. Survivors include spouse, Kathy Johnson; son, Gerald “Jerry’’ Johnson, Jr. and wife Elizabeth Johnson; daughter-in-law, Shelli Johnson; grandchildren, Gavin Vandegrift and wife Heritage, Seth Johnson, Tyler Tippit, and Caleb Tippit; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Eden, Brody, Errin and Noelle.
Honorable Pallbearers will be Gavin Vandegrift, Seth Johnson, Tyler Tippit, Caleb Tippit, Grayson Vandegrift and Brody Vandegrift.
Memorials may be given to Hill Country 1st Responders Benevolent Foundation Sgt. Matthew Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
