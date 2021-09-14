Jack Wesley Sulephen
Jack Wesley Sulephen passed away on August 29, 2021 in Kerrville at the age of 87.
As per Jack’s wishes, celebration of life and burial of ashes will be held at the family cemetery in Douglass, Texas at a later date.
He was born July 18, 1934 in Phil Campbell, Alabama to John Wesley Sulephen and Connie Mae Cadle but he grew up in south Florida, and attended and graduated Miami Edison High School in Dade County, Florida in 1952.
Upon graduation from high school, Jack joined the United States Air Force and served 4 years at Kelly Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. After his discharge, he went to work for B.J. "Red" McCombs as a used car salesman with Charlie Thomas as his manager in San Antonio, Texas. Charlie mentored Jack and they became lifelong friends. In 1972, Jack became a partner with both Red and Charlie in Charlie Thomas' Courtesy Ford in Corpus Christi, Texas. Over the ensuing years they acquired Bill Gardner Pontiac-GMC, Menger Honda, Harbor Hyundai and formed Port City Imports. In 1998, the Port City Auto Group was sold to AutoNation and Jack retired in the Hill Country near Hunt, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nedra, his stepson Mark Canada and best friend and mentor Charlie Thomas. He is survived by his wife Janece of 50 years and his sons Aaron Notterman of Chicago, Russell Sulephen of Houston and Gary Sulephen of Mathis, Texas, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
To honor Jack, donations can be made to Faith Community Church P.O. Box 476, Douglass, Texas 75943.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.