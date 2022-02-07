Lawrence “Larry” A. Fagarason
Lawrence “Larry” A. Fagarason, 86, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with Rosary following at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold. Mass will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father David Wagner as celebrant.
Larry was a longtime Kerrville resident where he resided for the past 27 years. He was born on April 22, 1935 in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Joliet Catholic High School in 1953 and attended the University of Illinois prior to being accepted into the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University.
One week after graduating from medical school, he married Natalie Sophie Koczot on June 20, 1959 and was happily married for 62 years. Following his surgical residency at Presbyterian St. Lukes in Chicago, he entered the Army Medical Corps. His military career spanned 22 years which included 2 tours of Vietnam and duty assignments at various Army posts in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas. After retiring from the Army as a Colonel in 1986, he opened a private thoracic, vascular and general surgical practice in Baytown, TX where he had staff privileges at all three of the hospitals.
Larry retired from medical practice in 1995 and moved to Kerrville, TX with his wife Natalie. An avid cactus enthusiast and collector, he was one of the founding members of the Kerr County Cactus and Succulent Society. He and his club members enjoyed collecting cactus and other succulents, hosting cactus seminars, regional club programs, trade shows and going on field trips throughout Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. He loved to share his extensive knowledge of cactus and gardening with anyone who expressed an interest.
Larry is survived by his wife, Natalie, and his daughters Laura, Andrea Maldonado (Rick), Amy Recer (Brent), Lisa Harris (Richard) and son Michael Fagarason (Janeth). He was blessed with three grandchildren, Erin Lara (Chris), Zachary Recer (Veronica), Kelly Harris, and three great grandchildren Izaac Recer, Nate Recer and Sabrina Lara.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the ICU and Hospice staff of Texsan Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX for the excellent care they provided for our Dad.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
