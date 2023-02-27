Arlene Louise Kretzmann
Arlene Louise Kretzmann, neé Gabriel, was born on February 3, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Arlene was called home to the Lord on February 23, 2023, at the age of 89.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Kerrville. The casket will be open in the Narthex beginning at 9AM until the start of the service. Family will be present to greet guests.
Her parents, Rev. Henry and Gertrude Gabriel brought her for Holy Baptism on Feb. 18, 1934, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Orleans. She was later confirmed in her Christian faith on April 30, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
On August 29, 1954, she was united in marriage to Rev. Otto H. Kretzmann at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, New Orleans. This marriage was blessed with seven children.
Arlene graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri and received her RN degree in November 1954. Arlene was kind and loved to serve others. She spent most of her life caring for and providing a loving home for her spouse and children and serving as needed in the congregations her husband served.
Her kind, loving servant-heart made an impact on the people around her. Even as a resident in assisted living, both the workers and other residents were blessed by her graciousness. She listened to them and shared how her trust in Jesus was the foundation of her life and could be for them, too.
Arlene is survived by her children, Deborah Merkord and husband Lanny, Elizabeth Kretzmann, Sarah Dirks and husband Greg, Nathan Kretzmann and wife Terri, Rebecca Hobratschk and husband A.C., Rachel Rocks and husband Jack, Anna Morrison and husband Billy. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Her body will await the Resurrection at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville.
Pallbearers will be Austin Dirks, Paul Kretzmann, Andrew Kretzmann, Nathaniel Rocks, Cody Helms, Lucas Rocks and Joe Morrison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lanny Merkord, Greg Dirks, Nate Kretzmann, A.C. Hobratschk, Jack Rocks and Billy Morrison.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Indian Ministries, 15350 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005-2622 or Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dog Ministries at https://www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/k-9-comfort-dogs-about.html.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
