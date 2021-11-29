Brian James Bauer
Brian James Bauer passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Laguna Hills, Calif., surrounded by family after a long battle of cancer.
Brian was born July 16, 1959 in Kerrville of Benno Johnnie Bauer, Sr. and Ruby Julie Schaper Bauer. The Bauer family attended Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. Brian graduated from Tivy High School in 1977. He received his Associates Degree from Schreiner College in Kerrville and his Bachelors of Science in Management from Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas. Brian worked in the shipping industry in Houston, Texas and for Frito Lay in Austin / Georgetown, Texas prior to returning to school at University of Texas at Austin where he graduated with honors with his Bachelors of Accounting Degree. Brian was a proud Longhorn fan and a lifetime Texas Ex alumni.
Upon graduation, Brian worked for Pennzoil Company until the Company sold. He transferred accounting to Devon Energy in Oklahoma City, Okla. Afterwards, Brian worked for Anadarko Petroleum located in The Woodlands, Texas. He loved to ride his bike on weekends throughout The Woodlands' trails.
Brian left oil and gas accounting to move back to Kerrville. Mother, Daddy and Brian loved to drive on vacations throughout the Western United States with Ruidoso, N.M. being at the top of the list. Driving locally on the farm roads to see the wild life as well as the wild flowers in the spring were also best loved. Brian was an avid photographer. He loved to fish, feed the whitetail deer, BBQ, grow vegetables and share these with friends and neighbors, feed and watch the birds in the back yard.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents. Some of Brian’s family members that survive him are Bonnie J. and husband, Charles VanBerg, Jr., of Mansfield, Texas as well as their children and grandchildren located in Norman & Moore, Okla.; Becky J. and husband, Stan Rodarte, of Dana Point, Calif. and their daughter, Ashley Rodarte of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Brian's best friend was John Soto. Thank you, John, for all of your help, love, and support! Thank you to other friends and family members for their supports and prayers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Private graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with the Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.
Thank you to Apex Home Healthcare Services (Hospice) in Santa Ana, Calif.; Hill Country Memorial Hospice in Fredericksburg, Texas; Alamo Supportive Care (Palliative) in San Antonio, Texas; and Peterson Memorial Palliative Care in Kerrville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of these special organizations who give so much.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
