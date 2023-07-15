Virginia Louise Wagner
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Virginia Louise Wagner on July 3, 2023.
Service will be announced at a later date.
She was a lifelong resident of Kerrville, but spent most of her later years in Hunt. Virginia was a graduate of Tivy High School and was a member of the UT Longhorn Band. She married Calvin Neely and raised her two girls in Kerrville. Virginia was a devoted Girl Scout leader who took many trips with her troops through Mexico.
She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi friendship sorority, The German Club, Lancers Dance Club, as well as many other clubs and organizations around town. Baking and decorating cakes was a passion of hers for many years. She loved being a Mimi to her grandkids and great grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charley Wagner.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Bob) Kaiser, and Carol Neely, four grandchildren, Jenni (Brant) Winterbottom, Kristen (Kaleb) Rule, Michaela (Zach) Gandolfo, and Ryan (Heather) Ervin, and six great grandchildren.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
