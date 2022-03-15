Wadie Kay Mundy
Wadie Kay Mundy, 71, of San Marcos, passed away March 12, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at Center Point Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the cemetery prior to graveside service from noon to 1 p.m.
She was the sixth of 10 children, born in Abilene, Texas in 1950 to Lindsley Madine Bivens and Carolyn Irene (Holmes) Bivens. She was raised in Center Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra Sue Holub; brothers, Sammy D. Bivens, Gary Lynn Bivens and Lindsley M. Bivens.
She is the loving wife of Mike Mundy; mother of David; mother-in-law of Angela; and grandmother to four beautiful granddaughters, Marissa McClanahan, Breah Mundy, Kyrsten Mundy and Bristol Mundy. She is also survived by siblings, Sonny N. Bivens, Carole Bivens Garsee, Travis Bivens, Evonne Byrne and Debra Patruska.
