Carolyn Jean Hughes
Carolyn Jean Hughes, 64, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
She was born in Houston, Texas to William and Lola Moseley on July 19, 1956. She married the love of her life Billy Hughes on Aug. 20, 1976 in Kerrville, Texas.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Lola Moseley and her sister, Cathy Riley. Survivors include her husband, Billy Hughes; daughter Jenna Lair and husband Austin; son Aaron Hughes and wife Stacy. Other survivors include her father, William Moseley; brother Larry Moseley; sister Debbie Taylor; and brother Mike Moseley.
Carolyn’s greatest joy in life was being “Nana” to her grandchildren Colten, Brooklyn, Hadley, Harper, and Wyatt. Her grandchildren will forever remember her adventures to the park, river, and fishing trips. Carolyn loved spending time with family. She had a strong faith in God.
Pallbearers will be Junior Castillo, Tony Castillo, Justin Mooney, Cody Key, Myles Smith, and Charlie Givens.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
