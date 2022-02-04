Billy David Tubbs
Billy David Tubbs, age 72, of Ingram, Texas, passed away January 28, 2022 at his home in Ingram.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at House of Prayer, 108 Morgan Street, Ingram, with Randy Dean officiating.
He was born in Ballinger, Texas to Luther Hank Tubbs and Edna Jo Poe on August 16, 1949.
He completed high school and went into the Navy, where he became a Navy Seal. He was released with honorable discharge, bringing home several medals.
He married Charlotte Rae Alexander on January 23, 1975 in Kerrville, Texas.
Billy David Tubbs was preceded in death by father, Luther Hank Tubbs; and mother, Edna Jo Tubbs.
Survivors include Charlotte Rae Alexander and daughter, Miranda Larae Tubbs; grandchildren, William Cole Shipman and wife, Lisa Marie Shipman, Christopher Slade Shipman and Harley Renee Donaldson, and Sadie Dawn Shipman; six great-grandchildren; second wife, Priscilla Marie Monroe and children, Cecil Floyd Evans II and Lorraine Marie Weyand and husband Russell Ray Weyand; grandchildren, Brittany Daniel Yoeman, Danielle Nicole Evans, Cameron Floyd Evans, Trinity Ray Weyand, Christian Michael Weyand, Hailey Marie Weyand; and one great-granddaughter.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
