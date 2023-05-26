Ann Burney Adams
Ann Burney Adams, 74, of Kerrville, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2023 at Peterson Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Hunt Baptist Church, followed by a burial at Hunt Japonica Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Ann was born on October 19, 1948, in Fort Worth to Leslie and Carrie Burney. She graduated from Springtown High School in 1967, where she was voted "Most Friendly" by her peers. She married the love of her life Dwayne Adams on June 8, 1968 and later was blessed with two beautiful daughters. She worked at Kerrville Telephone Company for nearly 30 years before retiring and going on to work at Heart of the Hills Cardiac Rehab Center. Ann was stead-fast in her faith as a member of First Baptist Church for many years before joining Hunt Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshiping with family and attending many bible studies with her sisters in Christ.
Ann loved spending time at their new home, sitting on their porch in the evenings, reading a good book, and greatly cherished the time that was spent with her family. Above all else, she loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Ann will be dearly missed and will always be remembered for her kindness, her servant's heart, and her dedication to the Lord and her family. Ann and Dwayne would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary next month.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Carrie Burney; her twin brother, Dewayne Burney; her sister, Kimberly Stierwalt; and her brother, Kevin Burney.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Adams; daughter, Lori Griffin and husband, Grant; daughter, Lisa Ricketts and husband, Ron; grandchildren Peyton Griffin, Kristina Barnes, Trenton Griffin and wife Avery, Riley Griffin, Allison Ricketts and Cooper Ricketts; great-grandchildren Cambryn and Cash; sister-in-law, Marsha Burney; brother-in-law, James Adams and wife, Sandra; sister-in-law, Carol Van Hoozer; and many other beloved family members.
Pallbearers: Leslie Van Hoozer, Grant Griffin, Peyton Griffin, Trenton Griffin, Ron Ricketts, and Cooper Ricketts
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
